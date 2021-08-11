Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores

ABC Action News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Sundays are once again perfect for family get-togethers when the O’Briens return in an all-new fifth season of “Chesapeake Shores.” The series explores the lives of the O’Brien family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby O’Brien-Winters (Meghan Ory), a high-powered career woman and divorced mother of two. Over the past four seasons, Abby has leaned on her family to strike a balance between her professional and personal lives.

www.abcactionnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Niven
Person
Meghan Ory
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chesapeake Shores#Hallmark Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

All 18 of Hallmark's Mystery Series, Ranked in Order

The Hallmark Channel has so much more to offer than just their annual Christmas movies (which are obviously the best). Crown Media has proven that their sister network, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, is equally captivating with various mystery series starring some of your favorite regular Hallmark stars. Each series has its own theme that ranges from cheesy to believable -- but honestly, I'd consider all of these mystery films worth the watch.
TV SeriesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 5 Premiere Online for Free

Meghan Ory, Jesse Metcalfe and Treat Williams all return for the Season 5 premiere of Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores. In the Season 5 premiere episode A Kiss is Still a Kiss, Abby and Trace ponder their Season 4 conversation and smooch. The premiere date and time for Chesapeake Shore Season 5...
Chesapeake, VAWTKR

Barbara Niven of "Chesapeake Shores" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. Summer Sundays are once again perfect for family get-togethers, when the O’Briens return in an all-new fifth season of “Chesapeake Shores.” The series explores the lives of the O’Brien family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby O’Brien-Winters (Meghan Ory), a high-powered career woman and divorced mother of two. We talk to actress Barbara Niven about the upcoming season and what we can expect.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Chesapeake Shores season 5: Show EP talks writing out Jesse Metcalfe

Entering Chesapeake Shores season 5, it’s pretty clear that the exit of Jesse Metcalfe will be a top story. It’s hard for it not to be. We’re talking about one of the show’s most famous stars; not only that, but a good chunk of this story revolved around the Abby – Trace relationship. We’re hearing good things about how it evolves without Trace around, but losing him is still a hard pill to swallow.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Hallmark Channel Turns 20: See Notable Firsts From the Channel’s History

On the night of Sunday, August 5, 2001, actress Jane Seymour appeared on the channel hitherto known as Odyssey Network to announce its rebranding, welcoming viewers to Hallmark Channel. And since then, the romance-friendly network has gone from a cable channel to a cable destination, ending 2020 as the most-watched...
TV SeriesThe Sanford Herald

How ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Handles Trace & Abby’s Breakup in the Season 5 Premiere (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Chesapeake Shores Season 5 premiere “A Kiss Is Still a Kiss.”]. Heading into the new season of the Hallmark Channel drama, we know that we’re about to say goodbye to Trace Riley (Jesse Metcalfe). But what does that mean for his and Abby’s (Meghan Ory) relationship, considering last we saw them, they were sharing a kiss and seemingly poised to get back together? Buckle up, because you’re in for a tense ride.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Eric Offers Sheila Another Chance? – Quinn Protective Of Ex-Husband

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that Eric Forrester (John McCook) gave Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) a second chance in the not too distant past. Might his legendary forgiveness gene influence his thoughts during this fallout period, where Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) has broken his trust and Queric is in the midst of divorce proceedings?
Wilmington, NCfoxwilmington.com

Hallmark Channel returns to Wilmington to film Christmas movie

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Hallmark returns to Wilmington for another film in its popular Christmastime line up of movies. Christmas in Harmony will film scenes at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1416 Market St., according to a film permit filed with the city. Crews will film scenes inside and outside the...
TV ShowsGrand Rapids Herald-Review

‘White Lotus’ Finale, ‘Heels’ on Starz, ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ An Unforgettable Ending, Brothers Battle on HGTV

Vacation’s over (for now) on HBO’s buzzy The White Lotus. The Starz drama Heels goes inside a small-town pro-wrestling dynasty. Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores welcomes a new leading man for the fifth season. The PBS Masterpiece drama Unforgotten ends its fourth season on a somber note. Top Chef’s fabled Voltaggio brothers square off in a competition series, previously streamed on discovery+, now airing on Food Network.
TV & VideosTV Fanatic

What to Watch: Heels, Chesapeake Shores, Nine Perfect Strangers

We're super excited for you to see the new Starz drama Heels, as you well know after a week of coverage. We also think you'll dig the star-studded Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu. Chesapeake Shores returns to Hallmark, and the network airs its final Wedding March movie with Jack Wagner...
TV Showscartermatt.com

Why did Jesse Metcalfe leaving Chesapeake Shores, role of Trace?

Why did Jesse Metcalfe leave Chesapeake Shores, and his role of Trace early on in season 5? If you are watching the show tonight, it makes sense to wonder this very thing. How about we do our best to answer that within this article!. The first thing that is worth...
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

The Real Reason 'Good Witch' Is Ending Forever Will Break Fans' Hearts

After the season 7 finale on July 25, Hallmark's Good Witch will be no more. In early July, Hallmark announced its decision to end the long-running series starring Catherine Bell (as Cassie Nightingale) and James Denton (as Dr. Sam Radford) after seven seasons and several movies. To those who've followed Cassie's journey since the first movie premiered back in 2008, the news was both shocking and utterly devastating. But even still, Catherine is keeping her head held high. Reacting to the news on Instagram, Catherine made it clear that she's "so grateful" for the opportunity to play Cassie for the past 13 years.
WTKR

The stars of Disney's "Spin" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Multitalented actress Avantika stars as Rhea, a relatable Indian American teen who discovers her true love - creating DJ mixes that blend the rich textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her. Rhea's life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, her after-school coding club, her family’s Indian restaurant, and her tight-knit, multi-generational family, which includes her grandmother Asha, played by critically acclaimed actress Meera Syal. Both stars of the show join us to talk about the series and what to expect in the upcoming episodes.
TV & VideosPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch Hallmark’s new romance ‘The 27-Hour Day’

“The 27-Hour Day” premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PST). You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial) or Philo. Starring Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser, the film follows an entrepreneur rediscovering her work-life balance. Her relaxing retreat leads her to a new budding romance, which may change her life forever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy