Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Chesapeake Shores Season 5 premiere “A Kiss Is Still a Kiss.”]. Heading into the new season of the Hallmark Channel drama, we know that we’re about to say goodbye to Trace Riley (Jesse Metcalfe). But what does that mean for his and Abby’s (Meghan Ory) relationship, considering last we saw them, they were sharing a kiss and seemingly poised to get back together? Buckle up, because you’re in for a tense ride.