KELLY LEE SMTIH
Kelly Lee Smith, 53 of rural Cozad, passed away Wednesday, July 28 at Omaha Bergen Mercy Medical Center. Another victim of COVID-19. Kelly was born December 8, 1967 at Gothenburg. On August 8, 1990 he married Karla Scarrow. He had 4 sons and 3 daughters; Katlin and Heather (Jayden, Isaac and Kolbi), Chance and Heather (Raelyn, Kaylee, and Leo), Lane and Maggie (Olive), Kandra and Kevin Conolly (Eli, Makayla, and Miles), Kelsey, Jordan, and Jacey Smith.www.gothenburgtimes.com
