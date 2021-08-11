Cancel
Some California Cities Can’t Keep Up With Demand For Rental Assistance, Putting Tenants At Risk Of Losing Their Homes

By Venessa Wong
buzzfeednews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTenants who are behind on their rental payments in at least four California cities have been unable to apply for emergency rental assistance as local program administrators closed the application process in order to work through a backlog. The move has left thousands of tenants with growing debts to their landlords and no clear legal recourse to remain in their homes when the state and local eviction moratoria expire.

