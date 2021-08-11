KC Royals: Is Salvador Perez having his best season?

It was a fun night at the ballpark! Salvador Perez is a monster. The big catcher homered twice on Tuesday night for the Royals, piloting them to a 8-4 win over the New York Yankees. Perez, the two homers being No. 28 and 29 on his season, has re-broken his own record for most homers in a season by a Royals catcher. It was also a good night for Whit Merrifield and Michael Taylor, who each had two hits. Daniel Lynch’s command was shaky, but his high moments were really good. He generated a lot of swing and misses on the evening. As good as he’s been since being called back up, he wasn’t getting many strikeouts, totaling just six strikeouts in 14 innings against Detroit and Toronto. Last week against the White Sox, he struck out seven, and tonight he K’d six Yankees. His final line: 4.2 innings, four hits, three runs, four walks, and six strikeouts. He threw an even 100 pitches. Lynch was given an early 2-0 lead thanks to the first of Sal Perez’ two homers, but he coughed up three runs and.