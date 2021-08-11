Cancel
KC Royals: Is Salvador Perez having his best season?

Cover picture for the articleEver since he was called up in 2011, Salvador Perez has won the hearts of the KC Royals and baseball fans alike. And why not? He has a great personality, kind smile, and plays the game like he’s still a kid on the sandlot. Perez has put up consistent numbers...

MLBYardbarker

Salvador Perez homers twice in 8-4 win over Yankees

It was a fun night at the ballpark! Salvador Perez is a monster. The big catcher homered twice on Tuesday night for the Royals, piloting them to a 8-4 win over the New York Yankees. Perez, the two homers being No. 28 and 29 on his season, has re-broken his own record for most homers in a season by a Royals catcher. It was also a good night for Whit Merrifield and Michael Taylor, who each had two hits. Daniel Lynch’s command was shaky, but his high moments were really good. He generated a lot of swing and misses on the evening. As good as he’s been since being called back up, he wasn’t getting many strikeouts, totaling just six strikeouts in 14 innings against Detroit and Toronto. Last week against the White Sox, he struck out seven, and tonight he K’d six Yankees. His final line: 4.2 innings, four hits, three runs, four walks, and six strikeouts. He threw an even 100 pitches. Lynch was given an early 2-0 lead thanks to the first of Sal Perez’ two homers, but he coughed up three runs and.
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: Tired of 2021? The 2022 schedule is here

(Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports) Fueled by a pair of three-run innings, a dozen hits, and a combined four RBIs and nine hits from the top four batters in their lineup, the KC Royals beat the Pirates 9-6 on a mild Pittsburgh evening a little over three months ago. The April 28 victory gave the Royals a 2.5 game lead in the American League Central and represented the club’s 2021 high-water mark.
MLBharrisondaily.com

Yankees beats Royals 5-2 for 12th straight series against KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luke Voit had a two-run single in the first inning and the New York Yankees beat Kansas City 5-2 on Wednesday for their 12th straight series victory over the Royals. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
MLBWichita Eagle

Salvador Perez more dangerous than ever in middle of Kansas City Royals’ lineup

Ten years into his major-league career, Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez has kept a straightforward and simple approach to goal-setting in regard to home runs. “Right before the season starts,” Perez said through a big smile. “I remember Esky (Alcides Escobar) and me, we always said, ‘Double digits....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: Best trade deadline move was a non-move

The 2021 trade deadline passed last week without much fanfare for the KC Royals. There were no blockbusters, no major deals, no playoff-securing acquisitions for Kansas City. For the most part—two out of the three deals they made—the Royals’ deadline transactions were noteworthy only for who they involved, and not any long-term impact they’ll have on the club. General Manager Dayton Moore managed to move free-agents-to-be Danny Duffy and Jorge Soler, the former for a player to be named later, the latter for a minor league pitcher. KC also paid cash to Toronto for reliever Joel Payamps.
MLBsemoball.com

Perez homers twice, Royals pull away from Yankees 8-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Salvador Perez homered twice to set a career high with 29 this season, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the New York Yankees 8-4 on Tuesday night. Perez put the Royals ahead with a two-run blast in the first inning estimated at 418...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kansas City Royals fans need this Salvador Perez ASG bobblehead

Salvador Perez is having a career year for the Kansas City Royals. His All-Star Game nod was well-deserved, and you’re going to love his new bobblehead. With 27 home runs on the season, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has already tied his career-high. He’s just 12 RBI from matching a career-best. So it was easy to see why the franchise backstop was representing Kansas City at the MLB All-Star Game.
MLBmidkansasonline.com

KC, Yankees one of the best games of the season

WHAT A GAME – Except for coming out on the losing end of an 8-6 decision in 11 innings to the New York Yankees on Monday, the Kansas City Royals were involved in one of the best games in Major League Baseball this year. What started out as a terrific...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals vs. Yankees: Always something to play for

The rivalry isn’t quite what it used to be. Gone are the unwavering intensity, fierce competition, and occasional fisticuffs of the mid and late ’70s meetings between the KC Royals and New York Yankees. The Yanks were Kansas City’s chief antagonists, cruelly beating them in three straight American League Championship Series (1976-78) to ruin the Royals’ attempts to reach their first World Series.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals suffer rough weekend on and off the field

Good things and good news are in short supply around the KC Royals, who found themselves out of Sunday’s game against St. Louis almost as soon as it began, lost to the Cardinals 7-2, and ended the weekend swept by their cross-state rivals. The loss dropped Kansas City to 1-5...
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: Why this player should be moved this winter

(Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Nearly two years have passed since the KC Royals sent cash to the Yankees for Ryan McBroom, a first baseman-outfielder with promising power but absolutely no major league experience. He’s had his big league chances with the Royals—they’ve put him on the active roster several times—but hasn’t been able to stick with the big club.

