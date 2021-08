Arizona is known for its red rocks and red skies. There are many reasons why people choose to move to this southwest state, including the beautiful natural surroundings. There is always sunshine in Arizona, so you can enjoy beautiful weather all year long. Arizona offers a wide range of living options, ranging from small towns to sprawling cities. Among Arizona's cheapest places to live are also some of its most desirable places. If you wish to live in Arizona but have no idea which city is affordable, this article is for you!