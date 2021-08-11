‘Jeopardy!’ name two new hosts: Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik
CULVER CITY, Calif – The long-running quiz show has named Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik as the new hosts of Jeopardy!. “We knew early on that we wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices,” said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures. “They were both at the top of our research and analysis. Mike is a unique talent, at ease behind the podium, and a double threat as producer and host. Mayim has wonderful energy, an innate sense of the game, and an authentic curiosity that naturally represents Jeopardy! brand.”www.wnct.com
