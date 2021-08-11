Cancel
Department of Energy’s ‘mini–Manhattan Projects’ for key energy problems wind down

By Adrian Cho
Science Now
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Energy (DOE) will soon wipe away a legacy of Steven Chu, the Nobel Prize–winning physicist who served as secretary of energy from 2009 to 2013 under former President Barack Obama. According to the department’s budget request for next year, DOE intends to wind down most of its Energy Innovation Hubs, multidisciplinary, multi-institutional centers that Chu devised to solve crucial energy-related problems and invigorate the sclerotic department.

