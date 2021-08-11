Homeland Security officials warn false election claims could lead to violence

Homeland Security points to “increasing but modest” threat of violence from election conspiracists. The agency’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis issued the warning to federal, state, and local officials about “activity online calling for violence in response to unsubstantiated claims of fraud related to the 2020 election and the alleged ‘reinstatement’ of former President Trump,” a CNN source quoted the memo as reading. The bulletin’s existence was first reported by ABC News. “Reporting indicates that the timing of these activities may occur during August 2021, although we lack information on specific plots or planned actions,” the document reportedly reads. Related: Seattle’s Police Department fired officers who were present during the Capitol insurrection, while a federal judge warned last week that hundreds of obstruction charges against Capitol rioters risked being dismissed for being overly vague.