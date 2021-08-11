Cancel
Public Safety

Homeland Security officials warn false election claims could lead to violence

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Homeland Security is warning that false claims of election fraud are leading to calls for violence on social media. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on why officials are putting local police departments on notice. Aug. 11, 2021.

NBC News

NBC News

