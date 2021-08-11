Cancel
Allegan County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allegan, Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 11:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegan; Ottawa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL ALLEGAN AND SOUTHEASTERN OTTAWA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for southwestern Michigan. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Grand Rapids.

alerts.weather.gov

