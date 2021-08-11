Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Jefferson, Lower Plaquemines, Upper Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lafourche, central Jefferson and west central Plaquemines Parishes through 130 PM CDT At 1221 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Myrtle Grove, or 17 miles south of Belle Chasse, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Belle Chasse, Jean Lafitte, Myrtle Grove, Lafitte, Barataria and Woodmere. Main concern is frequent cloud to ground lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
