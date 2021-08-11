Cancel
Cubby Chase 2021–A Runaway Success!

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 7 days ago
July 31st offered sun and cool temperatures – perfect for the more than 230 runners, walkers, and crawlers who participated, in-person, in the 13th annual Cubby Chase 10K, 5K, and Color Mile Run at the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning. This year’s race was a hybrid event, with about 15 people joining the fun, virtually. New this year was a Decorated Stroller Parade, which allowed the littlest athletes an opportunity to be a part of this beloved, family event.

