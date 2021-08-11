'I will live with that noise forever': Inside 'The Challenge's' scariest stunts

I have complicated feelings about guests characters. Sometimes, I don’t really care about the “purity” of a game or its lore, and crazy cameos can make things more interesting, such as with Mortal Kombat or Tekken. (I still think Kazuma Kiryu should have been added to Tekken 7.) Sometimes, I feel like certain guest characters really don’t belong in particular games, yet I’m able to ignore them for the most part, like SoulCalibur IV‘s stupid Star Wars roster members. Sometimes, guest characters make perfect sense to me, like Mai Shiranui showing up in Dead or Alive 6. And then sometimes, I don’t want any outside characters invading the game, like with the Street Fighter series—at least beyond internal Capcom cameos that make sense.