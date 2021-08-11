Glen Carbon Post 435 survives challenges
GLEN CARBON — The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a series of challenges for Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435, but the post has found a way to survive. “The biggest things that have gotten us through this pandemic are the community and the volunteers,” said Steve Cox, commander of Post 435. “We’re still doing volunteer bartending at night, which means we can spend less money on payroll and more money on other things.www.theintelligencer.com
Comments / 0