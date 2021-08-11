Cancel
Charities

Summit Charter School Foundation Hosts Fundraiser

transylvaniatimes.com
 8 days ago

On Thursday, July 29, supporters of the Summit Charter School Foundation attended a sold out “Toast of the Trees” dinner at The Orchard Restaurant’s Harvest Barn. The event was sponsored by Moët & Chandon champagne and was a kick-off event for top level benefactors and corporate sponsors of the foundation’s new fundraiser, the Cashiers Festival of Trees, which is scheduled for Nov. 26-27. Cashiers residents Sarah Palisi Chapin and Sarah Jennings represent the inaugural co-chairs.

