Monster Mania-Con returns to NJ

"He was Uncle Boris." Shout Factory has revealed an official trailer for Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster, a documentary about the horror icon - actor Boris Karloff. He passed away back in 1969, but has left a remarkable legacy that still lives on today. Karloff is best known for his role as "The Monster" in the classic horror films Frankenstein (1931), Bride of Frankenstein (1935), and also Son of Frankenstein (1939). This documentary examines his extraordinary 60-year career in the entertainment industry, as well as his continuing influence as a horror icon. Directed by Thomas Hamilton and co-produced and co-written by Ron MacCloskey, the film provides a riveting depiction of Karloff and the genre he helped define through exclusive interviews with his daughter, Sarah Karloff, and many filmmakers he influenced, including Peter Bogdanovich, Guillermo del Toro, Christopher Plummer, John Landis, Roger Corman and Kevin Brownlow. It features the original song "Frankenstein's Lament" by famed jazz bassist Jay Leonhart. Take a look below.