Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Jersey 101.5

Monster Mania-Con returns to NJ

By Bill Doyle
Posted by 
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Horror film fans from around the area will be flocking to New Jersey soon; after COVID forced cancellation last year, the 46th Monster Mania Convention returns to Cherry Hill this weekend. The show was scheduled and called off twice last year, both in March and June. The convention, which bills...

nj1015.com

Comments / 0

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey#Mania#Movies#Covid#Vip#Cdc
Related
TV ShowsNewsweek

23 Child Stars Who Quit Acting

Being a child star is hard. Young actors and actresses who are exposed to the immense pressures of Hollywood often buckle or find it tricky to get roles as an adult. It's uncommon—but far from unheard of—for people who act during their childhood to stay in front of the camera as adults.
Daily Journal

Cherry Hill's Monster Mania Con is back from COVID hiatus

CHERRY HILL - After Monster Mania was canceled not once but twice in March and June of 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the convention makes its grand return this week. The Monster Mania Convention gives fans the opportunity to “meet horror’s hottest stars” up close and personal. The 46th...
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for 'Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster' Doc

"He was Uncle Boris." Shout Factory has revealed an official trailer for Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster, a documentary about the horror icon - actor Boris Karloff. He passed away back in 1969, but has left a remarkable legacy that still lives on today. Karloff is best known for his role as "The Monster" in the classic horror films Frankenstein (1931), Bride of Frankenstein (1935), and also Son of Frankenstein (1939). This documentary examines his extraordinary 60-year career in the entertainment industry, as well as his continuing influence as a horror icon. Directed by Thomas Hamilton and co-produced and co-written by Ron MacCloskey, the film provides a riveting depiction of Karloff and the genre he helped define through exclusive interviews with his daughter, Sarah Karloff, and many filmmakers he influenced, including Peter Bogdanovich, Guillermo del Toro, Christopher Plummer, John Landis, Roger Corman and Kevin Brownlow. It features the original song "Frankenstein's Lament" by famed jazz bassist Jay Leonhart. Take a look below.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Behind The Monsters’: Shudder Orders Horror Icons Docu-Series About Chucky, Michael Myers & More

Shudder, AMC’s genre streamer, has ordered Behind The Monsters a docu-series exploring how Chucky, Michael Myers, Pinhead and more came to be icons of the horror genre. The series is written and directed by Gabrielle Binkley and Anthony Uro and hails from Stage 3 Productions. The six-part docu-series will see each of the installments focus on a single horror character. Additional series subjects are Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees and Candyman. Episodes will feature interviews with experts, the writers, directors and actors from the original films that made each character a horror legend. Additional experts and guests set to appear include Drac...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Shudder Goes Behind The Monsters: Chucky, Candyman, Freddy & More

Shudder has ordered six episodes of a new series called Behind The Monsters, written and directed by Gabrielle Binkley and Anthony Uro for Stage 3 Productions. The six episodes will put the focus on six slasher icons: Chucky, Michael Myers, Pinhead, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, and Candyman. Each episode is set to feature interviews with experts, the writers, directors, and actors from the original films that made each character a horror legend. Additional experts and guests set to appear on the Shudder series include Drac & Swan Boulet (The Boulet Brothers' Dragula), Horror Noire documentary writer and producer Ashlee Blackwell, The Last Podcast on the Left's Ben Kissel & Henry Zebrowski, Blumhouse producer Ryan Turek and filmmakers Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination), April Wolfe (Black Christmas, 2019), David Bruckner (Hellraiser reboot), and filmmaker & drag artist Peaches Christ.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV ShowsNewsweek

20 Movies and TV Shows Where Stunt Actors Died During Filming

Stunt actors are the backbone of action movies, and can bring excitement, danger and drama to a film or TV series. However, while we're watching their stunts unfold on screen, we might forget that the danger is extremely real, and sometimes, the worst can happen on set. While stunt actors...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Goonies Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Now, Including Sean Astin

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. With its thrilling and lovable mix of action, danger, mystery, and suspense, it's easy to see why Richard Donner's The Goonies became such a beloved '80s classic. From screenwriter Chris Columbus and executive producer Steven Spielberg, this fun and madcap family film is a delight to audiences young and old, and its nostalgic value hasn't ceased in the decades since its 1984 release. Starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, and Martha Plimpton, to name only a few of its child stars, the cult favorite jumpstarted the careers of several notable actors, though not everyone found the same fame. So, let's take this moment to see what The Goonies cast is doing now.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steel City Con returns to the Monroeville Convention Center on Aug. 13-15

The Monroeville Convention Center will once again be packed with artists, pop culture celebrities and enthusiasts as one of the state’s largest conventions makes its return to the municipality this month. Steel City Con is scheduled for Aug. 13-15 at 209 Mall Plaza Blvd. Attendees should use caution when parking....
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Val Kilmer Is a Hard Man to Know, but Documentary ‘Val’ Goes Too Easy on Him

Now playing on Amazon Prime, “Val” is a documentary that reveals an insider’s perspective of what it’s like to be a Hollywood actor. Like Oscar-winner “Amy,” archival footage is the secret sauce — in this case, shot by subject Val Kilmer himself and saved over the decades in a cavernous vault. Kilmer brought in editor Leo Scott a decade ago to digitize that footage. Several years later, Scott and another editor-director, Ting Poo, pitched Kilmer on turning his trove of material into a first-person documentary narrative about his so-called Hollywood life. With any non-fiction film like this, getting access and keeping...
Fairfax Times

Fairfax Comic-Con cancelled, plans to return in Spring 2022

The Fairfax Comic-Con has decided not to move forward with their event in late August. The pop culture festival was to hold its first post-pandemic event since 2019 at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly August 24 and 25. However, news about the spread of new coronavirus variants has caused the event runners Incredible Conventions to rethink their plans.
Public HealthDaily Reflector

Comic Con returns to Convention Center on Saturday

Expect to see people in masks at the Convention Center on Saturday but not only due to COVID-19. For the first time in two years, Greenville Comic Con is back. Comic Con, a type of comic book convention, celebrates comic (also known as geek) culture, giving fans a chance to meet characters, creators and comrades.
MoviesBlack Hills Pioneer

Samantha Mathis and Henry Thomas starring in Pet Sematary prequel

Samantha Mathis and Henry Thomas have joined the 'Pet Sematary' prequel. The pair are the latest stars to sign up for the flick, an origin story to Stephen King's novel about a family who discover a disturbing graveyard in the woods behind their home. Samantha and Henry will star in...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy