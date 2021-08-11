Monster Mania-Con returns to NJ

Shudder has ordered six episodes of a new series called Behind The Monsters, written and directed by Gabrielle Binkley and Anthony Uro for Stage 3 Productions. The six episodes will put the focus on six slasher icons: Chucky, Michael Myers, Pinhead, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, and Candyman. Each episode is set to feature interviews with experts, the writers, directors, and actors from the original films that made each character a horror legend. Additional experts and guests set to appear on the Shudder series include Drac & Swan Boulet (The Boulet Brothers' Dragula), Horror Noire documentary writer and producer Ashlee Blackwell, The Last Podcast on the Left's Ben Kissel & Henry Zebrowski, Blumhouse producer Ryan Turek and filmmakers Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination), April Wolfe (Black Christmas, 2019), David Bruckner (Hellraiser reboot), and filmmaker & drag artist Peaches Christ.
