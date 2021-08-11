Cancel
Vermont State

Continued rise in Vermont COVID-19 cases expected in August

By Associated Press
whdh.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — New cases of COVID-19 are expected to continue rising in Vermont through the end of August before they begin to drop off, an official said. Mike Pieciak, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation who oversees pandemic statistics for the state, said Tuesday that as the delta variant of the virus has spread across the world it has followed a similar pattern of increasing for seven to nine weeks and then declining.

