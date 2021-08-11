Cancel
GTA 5 Next-Gen Leak Has Grand Theft Auto Fans Excited

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new GTA 5 leak has Grand Theft Auto fans excited to try out the game on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The leak comes the way of PlayStation Germany, who accidentally shared some unannounced details on the next-gen port of the game, and in the process, leaked that the game will be both 4K and support 60 frames-per-second at the same time. In other words, players won't need to choose between resolution or frame rate.

