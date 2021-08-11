GTA 5 Next-Gen Leak Has Grand Theft Auto Fans Excited

According to a new leak, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is about to crossover with its predecessor, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, in an upcoming DLC for the former PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X game. In a few weeks, Ubisoft will release Valhalla's second DLC, Siege of Paris, after releasing Wrath of the Druids earlier this year. That said, more DLC is coming after this, with Ubisoft confirming support continuing in 2022 with more DLC releases akin to the aforementioned DLC. And it looks like one of these DLC drops will add a questline involving Kassandra, one of the two protagonists in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and technically the canonical protagonist of the game's two playable main characters. Not only is Kassandra the series' most popular female assassin, but she ranks right up there with Ezio, Bayek, and a couple of others as a fan-favorite.