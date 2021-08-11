Cancel
Lancaster, PA

Body found in Lancaster home; police investigating

FOX 43
FOX 43
 7 days ago
Lancaster Police are investigating after a body was found inside a home on the 200 block of West Strawberry Street on Wednesday morning.

The body was discovered around 8:51 a.m., by patrol officers asked to perform a welfare check on an occupant of the home, police say.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigative Division were called to the scene to gather evidence and speak to neighbors, according to police.

Traffic was diverted from the area while the investigation continues.

No further information was immediately available.

