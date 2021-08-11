Experts point to vaccine trials, say COVID-19 shot ‘does not prevent you from getting pregnant’

Many people cite fertility concerns as a reason not to get a COVID-19 vaccine, fearing the shot may affect their ability to have children. But now, an expert in the field of vaccine research is trying to quell those concerns.

“I can tell you unequivocally there is no data to show that any of the vaccines are associated with infertility,” Dr. Robert Frenck, Director of the Vaccine Research Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital told News Center 7.

Dr. Frenck pointed to the Pfizer vaccine trials, which have been going on since May of last year. He said adult participants were specifically asked not to get pregnant while in the study.

“Of the 35,000 people in the Pfizer vaccine trial, we had 350 women that got pregnant during the trials, even though we asked them not to. The outcomes of these pregnancies were fine,” Dr. Frenck said. “There were no unexpected findings, and so what I can tell you is this vaccine does not prevent you from getting pregnant.”

For parents trying to decide if the vaccine is right for their children, Dr. Frenck said, “The benefits of the vaccine, even in children, far outweigh the risks.”

“We really want to get this behind us, get Covid over with. Unfortunately, the last six weeks have shown us that the virus isn’t gone and that the way to really get rid of it long-term is vaccines,” he said.

