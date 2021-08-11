Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

PLDPaws Pet of the Week: Kooper, Kole, Kody

Delaware County Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKooper, Kole and Kody just became ready for adoption. They were born under a Delco shed approx 3/20 and were cared for by their finder until about 6 weeks then joined PLDP. They since have been neutered, 3 kitten boosters, rabies vaccine and all tested negative for FiV and FeLV ~ they are loving, playful & social kittens and are ready to rock & roll www.PLDPaws.org for applications.

www.delcotimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Pldpaws#Kooper Kole#Delco#Fiv#Felv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Greenville, NCWITN

Pet of the Week: Baylin Mae

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Known as the “little sass queen,” this adorable pup is looking for a loving home!. Baylin Mae is two months old and believed to be a spaniel terrier mix. Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say she knows how to win just about anyone over and confidence is not something she lacks!
PetsWWLP 22News

Pet of the Week: Meet Kyzar

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Kyzar, a beautiful one-year-old puppy!. Kyzar is sweet, calm, loyal, and playful. If you love low-rider pit bulls you will fall instantly in love with this compact and muscle-bound 50lbs pup. She’s currently in a foster home where she’s charming the daylights out of her caregiver! Kyzar is the most polite doggie guest; she’s 100% house trained and has no accidents overnight. Kyzar is a sensitive soul who spends most of the time laying on the couch or standing in front of her person wiggling and holding a stuffed animal waiting for a little game of tug. She has not needed a crate at all. She has not chewed on anything and has not destroyed any of her toys. She would be a great addition to any family! She has lived with older kids but on every walk when she sees young kids she gets extra wiggly. She is a princess and she knows it. We thought she might not like other dogs, but she’s been very friendly with dogs, so if you already have a dog, it’s a good idea that they meet at Dakin. Right now we’re treating Kyzar for a possible food allergy (those show up as skin infections in dogs) plus an ear infection, so we’re waiting for more of a medical update on her right now. She’ll need ongoing vet attention once adopted, so her adopter will need to have a veterinary reference.
PetsAPG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

People. Mean, scary people. I suppose I have a name; probably I do because the ninnies here at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue can’t help giving everyone a name whether they want one or not. But I don’t care. Somebody thought my sister and I deserved to have our back legs...
Marathon County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Muffin Man

Do you know the Muffin Man? Now you do! Believe it or not, my name is Muffin Man and I’m ready to be the cat of your dreams for my golden years. I’m 10 years old and never thought I’d be living my life in a cage, but, sadly, that’s what sometimes happens when your human gets sick. I’m a little bit shy, but awfully sweet. I have lived with other cats, a dog and kids so I’m ready for whatever comes next.
Plum, PADelaware County Daily Times

PLDPaws Pet of the Week: Sugar Plum & Tinker Bell

Sugar Plum & Tinker Bell made their way to PLDP Rescue when their previous person moved and couldn't take them along. PLDP was told these 2 are sisters. The girls came with no names, so foster mom thought for a long time and with some help thought these names were perfect. Sugar and Tink are sweet girls and both are tri-colored. After they play a little 'try to catch me' game they allow foster mom to hold them and love on them. They will take veggies from FM's hand. We are looking to place them in a loving home that will give them the attention that little piggies need to be happy and healthy. They do have a 18 inch x 40 inch newer cage of their own. Adoption fee is $50. Please complete the small animal application on our website www.PLDPaws.org. Applicants need to be within 1 hour of Delaware 19703 area.
Petsdanapointtimes.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Oliver

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Petssierranewsonline.com

Pet of the Week: Merida the Cat

I am about one year old now and when I was younger I had a minor injury. Because it was never treated, I need to be an indoor-only kitty. It is nothing that hurts me, or will require special care…and some people think my unique walk is kind of cute!
Petsrepublictimes.net

Kara | Pet of the Week

Kara is a petite girl who gets along with other cats. She is gentle and sweet. Kara is quiet but still likes to be petted and receive attention. This senior kitty deserves her very own family. Kara is 10 years old. Kara’s adoption fee is only $10; she is microchipped,...
PetsCourier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Gulliver is 1 year old and was a stray. He is a ham! Gulliver is super silly, food motivated and tells some stories. He is nosy and will be checking out what people are doing. He just wants to help, and maybe entertain some with some chatter. He is a relaxed boy.
PetsRoanoke Times

Pet of the Week: Savannah

“Savannah” is a female Walker hound approximately 2 years old. She was found in the backwoods of Giles Co. and never claimed. She probably had pups before being found. Savannah is friendly, loves being outside but loves her inside bed. Contact Giles Co. Animal Shelter, 540-921-2053. Open Wednesday to Sunday,...
PetsBillings Gazette

Pets of the week: Ravioli and Puddin

One-year-old Ravioli and her 12-week-old kitten Puddin are a bonded pair of cats available for adoption from Help for Homeless Pets. They love to play and sleep together and are never far apart. Both are box trained and friendly with kids and adults. They are spayed and up to date...
Smithtown, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Rabbit

This week’s shelter pet is Wabbit, a 5-year-old tabby cat currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Poor Wabbit found himself abandoned in a feral colony and being beat up by more dominant cats. He has a crinkled ear from chronic ear issues and/or an ear injury and may need a home that can clean his ears on occasion.
Santa Maria, CALompoc Record

CAPA Pet of the Week: Stuart

Stuart is a 3-year-old male, black and brown German shepherd available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Stuart’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. His microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance (CAPA). The Santa Barbara County Animal shelters are closed...
Lebanon County, PAlebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Puppy Matula

LebTown is featuring a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. This week’s pet is Puppy Matula, owned by Tony Matula, of Lebanon. According to his owner, Puppy Matula likes to chew, bite, and bark. He also likes to knock...
PetsLa Crosse Tribune

PET OF THE WEEK: Jellybean

Jellybean is a 1-year-old, black, spayed female. Jellybean is looking for a place to call home! Jellybean is a confident kitty who loves to explore. She is still young and has plenty of “kitten energy” left. She loves to play and chase her toys- especially ones that dangle or jingle in any way! Jellybean is an independent kitty who doesn’t mind if you’re busy- she’s content entertaining herself and waiting for attention until later.
Petsmainstreetnews.com

MOAS announces Pets of the Week

The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”. Sidewinder, a 1.5-year-old neutered male, is the shelter’s “Cat of the Week.”. “Sidewinder came to us with a bad ear infection that caused him to always tilt his head,” shelter officials said. “And now that he is all...
PetsWiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Widget and Violet

Widget is a beagle mix about 5-years-old. She was left to fend for herself until found and brought to the shelter. She would do best with a fenced in yard. She enjoys most other dogs and wouldn’t mind a feline companion. She’s probably housebroken, knows some basic commands and walks well on a leash and likes to snuggle. She’s current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
Mendocino, CAWillits News

Pet of the week: Meet CaseyJones

I want to be very upfront about this dog, Casey Jones…. Casey Jones is NOT for everyone. There are three very clear stipulations regarding people who should not interact with Casey Jones:. 1. If you want to remain unhappy and dissatisfied, then do not hang out with Casey Jones. 2....

Comments / 0

Community Policy