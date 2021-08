Tonight's new episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with The Boss Sasha Banks coming out to address her brutal attack on Bianca Belair, which happened after the two had won a tag match and Banks had lured Belair into a false sense of security and friendship. She would turn on her after the match and leave her down on the mat, lifting Belair's Championship title up in the air. Tonight Banks addressed why she turned on Belair after coming out to hug her earlier in the night, and for Banks, it's been a long and frustrating time away from the ring as she watched Belair do everything but pay respect to Banks for all she did for her.