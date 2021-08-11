NEMCC issues temporary mask mandate

BOONEVILLE • Northeast Mississippi Community College officials issued a temporary mask mandate starting Monday for all classrooms, dining halls and indoor spaces on all campuses.

Face masks are not required in individual residence hall rooms, public outdoor settings, enclosed office spaces with a single person present or in dining facilities while eating.

Classrooms will be disinfected multiple times throughout the day, college officials said.

The purpose of the mandate, Northeast President Dr. Ricky G. Ford said, is continuing the college’s efforts to keep its students, their families, faculty, staff and guests safe.

“From day one, we have worked extremely hard to be as prepared as we can be for any scenario that may become reality due to the virus,” Ford said in a statement.

Ford said administrators had hoped there would be no need to require masks, and they remain optimistic that they’ll be able to relax the guidelines in the near future.

“Despite this setback, we look forward to having a very productive year,” he said.

Northeast employees, students and community members visiting campus will also be encouraged to continue practicing social distancing protocols and utilize hand sanitizing stations located throughout.

Capacity for athletic events will be announced at a later date.

Traditional in-person classes for the fall semester begin Monday, Aug. 16. Face-to-face classes have been set up to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

For those living in the college’s residence halls, one main entrance will be used for each residence hall. Visitation is discouraged and each residence hall will have its own curfew to monitor in-and-out traffic, the college said.

For those using the college’s dining services, one main entrance will be used to access the college’s cafeteria and the eating space will be set up to adhere to all social distancing requirements. For those accessing the Tiger Grill, a mask will be required for all services.

NEMCC is working with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville to provide vaccinations on the Booneville campus Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 23 and 24.

Northeast Mississippi’s other community college, Itawamba Community College, announced last week that it would require masks indoors on all of its campuses. That policy took effect on Aug. 9; classes will resume on Aug. 16.

ICC’s mask mandate currently has no end date.