Federal government sends 200 ventilators to Florida amid COVID surge

Florida recently hit a pandemic high for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Less than half the state's population is fully-vaccinated, and the nation's top health experts say unvaccinated people are driving the current case surge.

On Tuesday, 14,787 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. As NBC News points out , that's a 145 percent increase from Florida's last peak in July 2020.

The federal government has responded to the surge.

The Strategic National Stockpile sent 200 ventilators and 100 high-flow nasal cannula kits to the state of Florida, says a spokesperson from Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to reporters about how he was left in the dark about the request for medial supplies, reports CNN .

“I’ve not had any requests across my desk," DeSantis told reporters. "I have not been notified of that."

We reached out to the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) with questions about the ventilators.

A spokesperson says coordination with medical professionals and hospitals determines what resources are needed.

As requests are made from health care facilities, FDOH says it will "assess these requests to ensure correct supplies are deployed across the state as efficiently as possible."

This is done while working side-by-side with the federal government.