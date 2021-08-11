Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois Launches Online COVID Vaccine Verification Portal ‘Vax Verify'

Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois on Wednesday launched a new portal called "Vax Verify" that allows residents to check their COVID-19 vaccination record. Vax Verify can be found on this website and will enable residents ages 18 and older to verify and download their immunization information, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced. “As...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 13

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
58K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Covid 19 Vaccine#Idph#Covid#Experian#Telemundo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here come the vaccine mandates

As the hypercontagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, more and more businesses and government agencies are pushing policy changes to mandate vaccinations against the virus. The latest flurry of changes arrived over the past week and stretch across many aspects of American life, including...
Illinois Stateheraldpubs.com

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Making Illinois Second State in the Midwest to Provide Birth Control Over the Counter

New Legislation Removes Barriers to Access for Illinois Residents; Grants Pharmacists Ability to Dispense Contraception Over the Counter. CHICAGO — Expanding quality and affordable healthcare for Illinois women and families, Governor JB Pritzker signed HB 0135 into law, granting Illinoisans access to birth control over the counter. The historic legislation removes barriers to care that may have previously prevented residents from accessing hormonal contraception, including lack of access to a physician willing to prescribe birth control. The governor was joined by healthcare providers and legislative leaders at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) College of Pharmacy.
Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

It’s now illegal in 8 states for schools to force COVID vaccinations

With the Delta variant spreading and younger children ineligible for vaccines, more states are barring schools from requiring COVID vaccinations as 2021-22 approaches. An Ohio law approved last week bars public schools from mandating vaccines not fully authorized by the FDA and preventing unvaccinated individuals from participating in school activities.
Illinois Statefox32chicago.com

Pritzker signs bill to help protect older Illinoisans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Monday spent part of his time at the state fair signing a new bill into law. Pritzker signed four pieces of legislation at the fairgrounds, expanding healthcare and protections for Illinois seniors. The legislation makes Illinois the first in the nation to require Alzheimer’s disease training for all licensed healthcare professionals serving adults.
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Illinois Officials Say COVID Hospitalizations Among Kids Largely Steady as Other States See Surges

While children’s hospitals in some parts of the United States are seeing significant increases in illnesses and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, health officials in Illinois and the Chicago area say that they aren’t seeing those types of increases, but are still taking extra precautions to ensure that children continue to stay safe as variants help fuel new cases.
Illinois Stateqrockonline.com

Illinois’ ‘Vax Verify’ program ‘worst yet,’ national group says

A digital civil rights group says Illinois’ “Vax Verify” program is a step in the wrong direction, and the worst they’ve seen yet. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the new digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate Wednesday. “As more businesses, events, organizations, and others require proof of vaccination, Illinois residents...
Illinois Statewlip.com

Masks Now Required in Illinois Schools and for Indoor Sports, Lake County Covid and Vax Numbers

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News and the Associated Press (8-5-21) (Waukegan, IL) Lake County added 97 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday, but hasn’t recorded a death in the last 7 days. The numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health come in connection with a rise in cases across Illinois and the country, being blamed on the more contagious Delta Variant. Covid-linked hospitalizations in the Region 9 area, which includes both Lake and neighboring McHenry County, rose by 2 on Wednesday to 45, up from the low of 15 on July 12, but well below the high of 370 set back in November of 2020. Health officials say the latest data shows that over 6.52-million Illinois residents, or about 51.2%, are currently fully vaccinated. When taking those that are actually eligible for the shot, those 12 and older, that number pushes to 56.9%. In Lake County, over 52% of the population has been fully vaccinated, or around 366-thousand people.
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Vaccine Mandates and Passports: Will They Come to Illinois?

With cities in parts of the U.S. implementing a COVID vaccine requirement for certain activities, could Chicago and Illinois follow suit?. New York City will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday for anyone wanting to partake in much of public life — dining indoors at restaurants, working out at a gym, visiting a stadium or strolling through a museum. While the new requirement goes into effect Tuesday, enforcement won't begin until Sept. 13.
Illinois StatePosted by
CBS Chicago

Some Illinois Parents Want Remote Learning For Their Kids Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, But State Is Mandating Return To Classrooms

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois has reached the highest level since the end of January – with 3,933 on Wednesday alone. And at last check, 81 percent of Illinois’ new cases were in people who are unvaccinated. Those rising COVID-19 rising numbers are one of the reasons some parents are pushing to keep their kids home this upcoming school year. But the Illinois Board of Education is mandating students return to classrooms. Thus, CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra found the fight is futile for parents. The final days of summer have arrived for 11-year-old Casey James of Aurora....
Illinois Statecilfm.com

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) — 21,334 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state last week, with 92 deaths. 59% of Illinois adults are now fully vaccinated. 76% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 1,652 individuals are in the hospital with symptoms of the virus. 345 individuals...

Comments / 13

Community Policy