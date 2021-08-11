Illinois Launches Online COVID Vaccine Verification Portal ‘Vax Verify'

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News and the Associated Press (8-5-21) (Waukegan, IL) Lake County added 97 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday, but hasn’t recorded a death in the last 7 days. The numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health come in connection with a rise in cases across Illinois and the country, being blamed on the more contagious Delta Variant. Covid-linked hospitalizations in the Region 9 area, which includes both Lake and neighboring McHenry County, rose by 2 on Wednesday to 45, up from the low of 15 on July 12, but well below the high of 370 set back in November of 2020. Health officials say the latest data shows that over 6.52-million Illinois residents, or about 51.2%, are currently fully vaccinated. When taking those that are actually eligible for the shot, those 12 and older, that number pushes to 56.9%. In Lake County, over 52% of the population has been fully vaccinated, or around 366-thousand people.