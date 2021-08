Thomas Rhett’s current top ten single is “Country Again,” but with summer in full swing and the excitement of launching his Center Point Road Tour last Friday with Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett, Thomas decided to surprise fans by releasing a bonus track called “Redneck Be Like,” which is a beat-heavy summer banger. While his current collection of songs, Country Again: Side A, is a much more mellow, country-centric project, Thomas is known for pushing the boundaries of country music and experimenting with different sounds. In fact, he says, “I think people over the last two records kind of expect that from me, to always have at least three or four songs that are kind of out there, as far as sonics go and production.”