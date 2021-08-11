Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sulphur Springs, TX

Babaria (Pride) Clemons

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Babaria (Pride) Clemons was born on May 8, 1939, in Sulphur Springs, to Malvin and Domer Pride. She went from labor to reward on August 1, 2021. Lovingly known as “Babs” to all her close family and friends, she attended school in Sulphur Springs, and is a graduate of Douglass High School. Babaria attended Murray State college in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where she studied nursing. She loved studying the bible, going to church, watching the Dallas Cowboys, cooking and taking care of the elderly. She attended First Baptist Church of Ardmore, Oklahoma.

www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Atlanta, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Society
State
Georgia State
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Pride
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domer Pride#Douglass High School#Murray State#First Baptist Church#Kodak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Filing For 3 Places On Cumby City Council Ends Aug. 16

Hopkins County Commissioners Court Calls For Nov. 2 Constitutional Election, Voting Center Relocation. Texas voters, including those residing in Hopkins County, will be asked Nov. 2 to consider proposals which would amend the state Constitution. Cumby voters could also be asked to vote for their choices for three places on Cumby City Council on Nov. 2, 2021.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Weekly Announcements August 16-22, 2021

Hopkins County Community Chest and Food Bank has announced it will temporarily suspend the weekly food distributions through August 31, due to COVID precautions. Families who receive food distributions are asked to be patient and await further information from the Hopkins County Community Chest and Food Bank. According to Tammy...
Talco, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Charles William Dyer

August 17, 1937 – August 9, 2021 (age 83) Charles William Dyer, age 83, of Talco, Texas (Hagansport Community) passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, in Mount Vernon, Texas. Charlie was born on August 17, 1937, to James Monroe and Lillie Mae (Holcomb) Dyer in Hagansport, Texas. He grew up in Hagansport and went to school in Hagansport and Mt. Vernon. Charlie married Gracie Marie Bullard on December 19, 1959. After he graduated high school, he worked in the oil field and then Pierce State Ranch in South Texas. Charlie had a dairy farm and worked two of them at the same time. He worked at Rockwell International as a machinist and then worked at Smith Ranch and did many different jobs as a bulldozer operator. He had a love for farming and horses. Charlie was known for his great story telling and he loved his community, his friends and his family.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

116th COVID-19 Death, 249 Active Cases Reported For Hopkins County

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, so too does the fatality rate and the number of COVID patients in the hospital and Northeast Texas. The 116th COVID-19 death and 249 active cases in people with Hopkins County zip codes had been reported as of 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Aug. 14, 2021, according to the DSHS COVID-19 Case Count dashboard.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

‘The Wall That Heals’ Major Community Event Set For November 4-7, 2021 With Fundraisers in September

During the KSST Good Morning Show on Thursday August 12, 2021, a first interview on-air about the “The Wall That Heals” visit to Sulphur Springs was discussed with Committee members Danny Davis and Dena Loyd. Mandy Kennedy, who is spearheading the event, was not able to attend. As a result of her efforts as a member of the Veterans Memorial Committee. Sulphur Springs was selected as the only Texas town to receive a visit by ‘The Wall That Heals’ replica and mobile education center. During it’s planned visit November 4-7 of this year, TWTH will spread the healing legacy of Washington’s Vietnam Veterans Wall and educate about the impact of the Vietnam War. It also honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam era, and bears the names of the 58,279 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during that conflict. Local committee members and residents of Hopkins County are thrilled and excited about the opportunity to host the display.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

115th COVID-19 Fatality Confirmed, 203 Active Cases Reported For Hopkins County

It’s no secret that COVID-19 cases have continued to rising once again in Texas – including Hopkins County. The 7-day state average of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 was 10,332, contributing to the 10,463 in Texas hospitals on Aug. 10. That is nearly 3,000 new confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last week, according to Texas Department of State Health Services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy