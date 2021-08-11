Babaria (Pride) Clemons

During the KSST Good Morning Show on Thursday August 12, 2021, a first interview on-air about the “The Wall That Heals” visit to Sulphur Springs was discussed with Committee members Danny Davis and Dena Loyd. Mandy Kennedy, who is spearheading the event, was not able to attend. As a result of her efforts as a member of the Veterans Memorial Committee. Sulphur Springs was selected as the only Texas town to receive a visit by ‘The Wall That Heals’ replica and mobile education center. During it’s planned visit November 4-7 of this year, TWTH will spread the healing legacy of Washington’s Vietnam Veterans Wall and educate about the impact of the Vietnam War. It also honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam era, and bears the names of the 58,279 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during that conflict. Local committee members and residents of Hopkins County are thrilled and excited about the opportunity to host the display.