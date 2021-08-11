Babaria (Pride) Clemons
Babaria (Pride) Clemons was born on May 8, 1939, in Sulphur Springs, to Malvin and Domer Pride. She went from labor to reward on August 1, 2021. Lovingly known as “Babs” to all her close family and friends, she attended school in Sulphur Springs, and is a graduate of Douglass High School. Babaria attended Murray State college in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where she studied nursing. She loved studying the bible, going to church, watching the Dallas Cowboys, cooking and taking care of the elderly. She attended First Baptist Church of Ardmore, Oklahoma.www.ksstradio.com
