Media, PA

Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Eboni

Delaware County Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEboni is a sweet momma dog who has seen her little ones off into their forever homes, and is now patiently waiting for her happily ever after at Providence Animal Center, in Media. She is quite shy and likes to take things very slowly, so she will benefit from a quiet home with a respectful family. She would love to live in a house with a fenced-in yard and children ages 12 and up! Looking for a dog who wants to be your one-and-only spoiled princess? Walk in to meet this gorgeous gal and fall in love. Eboni is the packaged deal – she is up-to-date on her vaccines, spayed, and microchipped. Have you heard about PAC’s “Big Paw Little Paw Adoption Special”? All adult dogs who are 40 pounds and up have 50% off their adoption fees now through August 15. Walk in to meet your next big love – no appointment necessary.

