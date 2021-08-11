What Makes Ruby Tandoh's Cookbook So Unique

McDonald's has been on quite a roll with its celebrity meals over the last year or so. It started off with the Travis Scott meal last year, then followed that up with a J Balvin one, and more recently, it had a meal named after a group of seven celebs: the members of Korean K-pop sensation BTS. The one thing all these meals have in common, in addition to causing fans of those celebs to stop eating at Wendy's and Burger King for the duration, is that they haven't been too popular with nutritionists. It seems these celebs' fandoms skew young, and younger people, on the whole, tend not to be as attentive to their nutritional needs as they should be, leading some nutrition experts to question why we should be using celebrity influencers to urge people to consume even more unhealthy foods.