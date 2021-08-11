What Makes Ruby Tandoh's Cookbook So Unique
If you are part of "The Great British Bakeoff" cult-following, then you are also familiar with the powerhouse foodie Ruby Tandoh. This Scottish-born baker rose to fame when she appeared on the 10-week cooking competition show as a Season 4 contestant (via The Cinemaholic). The highly-successful journalist found her passion for food at University, because she was sick of eating tinned food for dinner. According to The Cinemaholic, Tandoh appeared on the British baking show "barely a week into her classes," without even knowing the basics of how to create a cake. Her bold but unusual choice paid off, skyrocketing her cooking career.www.mashed.com
