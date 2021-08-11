Cancel
Lansdowne, PA

AFL Pet of the Week: Magic

Delaware County Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis incredibly sweet guy was found crying pitifully outside in the snow, just begging to be let inside. A kind resident fed him but could not bring him in, so she brought him a little pyramid bed that he quickly occupied and claimed as his own. In fact, he became so instantly comfortable in his bed, that he allowed his rescuer to simply pick him up and carry him off in it, as he stayed contentedly inside without budging! He settled right in at his foster home, where he came out for a good meal and some pets, then went right back to HIS bed. While clearly a loving housecat, he had no microchip or person searching for him, so it would seem he was cruelly abandoned. He was whisked off to the vet, where he tested negative for feline diseases, was neutered, and received his first shots. His estimated date of birth is February 2019. Magic is up to date on all vet care and microchipped, and this very chill guy is all ready to cuddle and be a very lucky adopter’s dream pet. He gets along well with other cats and is fine with dogs. If you have room in your heart and your home for a very special, loving and deserving boy, say “Presto!” and do not hesitate—Magic doesn’t happen every day and he will not last long.

