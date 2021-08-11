Cancel
Media, PA

Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Dutchess

Delaware County Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutchess is a gorgeous kitten who is patiently waiting on her purr-fect match at Providence Animal Center, in Media. She loves to lounge in comfortable places, curiously looking out windows, and cuddling up with people. How sweet is she? She could even live with another cat or kitten. You know what they say…two is better than once. Interested in meeting this lovely creature? Walk in to Providence Animal Center & fall in love. Dutchess is the packaged deal- she is spayed, microchipped, litterbox trained, and up-to-date on her vaccinations. Have you heard? Kitten adoption fees are 50% off at PAC now through August 15. Walk in to meet your next little pawed love – no appointment necessary.

