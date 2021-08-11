Cancel
FEMA, FCC to conduct nationwide test of EAS, WEA systems Wednesday

ABC 7 Chicago
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31m46z_0bOckcaq00 FEMA in coordination with the FCC will conduct a national test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system Wednesday afternoon.

Both tests will begin at 1:20 p.m. A test message will air on ABC 7 at that time. If you have opted into receiving emergency alerts on your cell phone, you will receive the test message on your device.

This is the sixth nationwide test, according to FEMA. The last nationwide test was conducted in 2019.

The backup date for the test is August 25.

For more information on the test, visit FEMA's website.

