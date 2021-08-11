Cancel
Media, PA

Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Beetle

Delaware County Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeetle is a handsome young adult fella who an overcrowded shelter in Georgia to Providence Animal Center, in Media. He likes to take things a bit slowly with new people, but this southern gentleman is sure to warm up once he knows he’s home for good. He walks well on the leash, takes treats gently and loves people of all ages. Since he does need a bit more time to acclimate, a home with family that respects his needs would benefit him. Interested in making this wonderful guy part of your family? Walk in to meet him at Providence Animal Center and fall in love! Beetle is the packaged deal – he is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his vaccinations. Have you heard about PAC’s “Big Paw Little Paw Adoption Special”? All adult dogs who are 40 pounds and up have 50% off their adoption fees now through August 15. Walk in to meet your next big love – no appointment necessary.

