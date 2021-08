A Homewood middle school teacher is fighting for her life after contracting COVID-19 in mid-July. According to her family, 39-year-old Cherie Garza tested positive for the virus on July 11th and eventually went to the emergency room due to coughing and chest pains. She was sent home, but was rushed to a hospital in Munster several days later as her health declined. Garza was later airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago where she is currently in critical but stable condition.