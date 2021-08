Nothing says ‘the green shoots of recovery’ like someone opening a new pub. There have been a few in London over the last year, though obviously not as many as we’d like given the number that have sadly closed during the pandemic. The capital’s absolutely newest pub, though, is something a little bit different. It’s the first boozer from acclaimed brewery Beavertown, who have gone in a few years from crafty start-up to supermarket staple. These days, nothing says ‘day off’ like a trip to the park with four cans of Neck Oil.