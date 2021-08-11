Get ready for fall: Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Latte is back

Cancel
Autumn is here — at least at Dunkin'.

Dunkin’ will make its pumpkin flavored coffee and espresso, spiced drinks and autumn bakery treats available earlier than ever before.

The fall menu will arrive at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide by Wednesday, Aug. 18, for a limited time through the fall.

This year's lineup at Dunkin' includes the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and returning favorite Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, as well as classic Pumpkin Flavored Coffees, Donut, Muffin and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats.

New Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refreshers, new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers and an Apple Cider Donut will also be available beginning Aug.18.

Dunkin' said through Sept. 14, all guests can enjoy a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for $3 while supplies last.

Dunkin' Fall Favorites

  • New Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
  • Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte
  • New Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher
  • New Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher
  • 100% Guatemalan Coffee
  • Pumpkin Flavored Coffees
  • Pumpkin Donut
  • Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats
  • Pumpkin Muffin
  • Apple Cider Donut

Beginning Sept. 15 through Oct. 12, ten cents of every cup of 100% Guatemalan Coffee sold at Dunkin’ restaurants will benefit One Tree Planted , to support reforestation efforts in Guatemala, said Dunkin'.

