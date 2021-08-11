St. Louis lawmakers pass $168M spending plan for federal money

St. Louis lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to a $168 million spending plan for federal money, nearly ending a stalemate with the mayor's office over the massive infusion of cash.

The plan puts millions of dollars toward priorities including public health, spending on vaccine clinics, housing assistance and social programs, including direct payments to some city residents, is included.

After the Board of Aldermen's decision to approve the measure, called Board Bill 2, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones must decide whether to sign it. Jones' spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

She has feuded with the leader of the legislative body, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed , over $33 million he included in the bill for economic development along four commercial corridors in north St. Louis. Jones contended that spending wasn't allowed, per U.S. Treasury guidance. Reed says it is.

Approval of the money had been held up for weeks, but the city's top fiscal board, made up of Jones, Reed and Comptroller Darlene Green , on Friday approved the plan, and included the economic development funds. While she voted to approve the plan, Jones said the inclusion leaves "St. Louis vulnerable to federal clawbacks of these incredibly crucial funds."

I ncluded in the bill are:

$15.7 million for the Department of Health

$43.8 million for the Department of Human Services

$5.6 million for the Affordable Housing Commission

$62.1 million for St. Louis Development Corp.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

