Colorado State

1 arrested in connection with alleged drug ring out of Colorado Springs auto body shop

By Andrew McMillan
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 7 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police had been looking into a drug operation out of a local auto body shop since last year, and officers announced Wednesday that one suspect is facing felony charges after investigators found pounds upon pounds of narcotics.

CSPD said in a statement Wednesday that officers with the Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Division started investigating drugs being distributed to an auto shop in the 500 block of Arrawanna Drive, and they found the main source of the drug supply. Officers ended up at a residence on Bowser Drive, and they conducted searches at both locations.

During the search, police found the following:

  • 16 pounds of heroin
  • 4 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 4 pounds of cocaine
  • 4,722 DU of fentanyl pills (M-30 pills)
  • 353 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 6 pounds of high-quality refined marijuana flower
  • $99,146 in U.S. currency
  • 13 firearms (four of the firearms were confirmed stolen)

CSPD said the primary suspect was identified as William Johns. He was arrested and booked into custody on Aug. 4 for felony charges of unlawful distribution of Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances. CSPD didn't say if other suspects were arrested or identified.

Johns is being held on bonds totaling over $1,000,000, according to Colorado Court records. An attorney wasn't listed to ask for comment.

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

