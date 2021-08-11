Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 11:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marshall; St. Joseph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN ELKHART...SOUTHEASTERN ST. JOSEPH...KOSCIUSKO AND EASTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 117 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Syracuse to near North Webster to near Winona Lake, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Goshen, Warsaw, Nappanee, Winona Lake, Syracuse, Milford, North Webster, Pierceton, Mentone, New Paris, Benton, Locke, Etna Green, Leesburg, Big Barbee Lake, Monoquet, Hoffman Lake, Atwood, Irish Lake and Foraker. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH