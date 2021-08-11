Cancel
Wabash County, IN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wabash by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 11:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Wabash A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WABASH...CENTRAL FULTON...SOUTHERN KOSCIUSKO NORTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHWESTERN MIAMI COUNTIES At 118 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near North Manchester to 7 miles southeast of Akron to near Mexico, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Peru, Rochester, North Manchester, Akron, Mentone, Mexico, Denver, Roann, Claypool, Fulton, Macy, Burket, Nyena Lake, Deedsville, Beaver Dam Lake, Hoover, Sevastopol, Beaver Dam, Lake Manitou and Chili. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Cass Lake#Macy Burket#Sevastopol
