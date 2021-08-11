Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Marathon by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and north central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lincoln; Marathon The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lincoln County in north central Wisconsin Northwestern Marathon County in central Wisconsin * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1218 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Wood Wildlife Area to 10 miles southeast of Rib Lake to near Medford, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near New Wood Wildlife Area around 1225 PM CDT. Gilbert and Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Merrill, Harrison, Dutch Corners and Council Grounds State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Rib Lake, WI
County
Lincoln County, WI
City
Marathon, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Medford, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Lincoln#Merrill Harrison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Years in the making, R. Kelly sex abuse trial gets underway

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B star R. Kelly is a predator who lured girls, boys and young women with his fame and dominated them physically, sexually and psychologically, a prosecutor said Wednesday, while a defense lawyer warned jurors they’ll have to sift through lies from accusers with agendas to find the truth.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
NBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
NBC News

More than 30 unaccounted for in North Carolina after flooding from Fred

RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 30 people were unaccounted for Wednesday in North Carolina after Tropical Depression Fred unleashed heavy rains and dangerous conditions. Allison Richmond with Haywood County Emergency Management confirmed that 35 people were missing in the western part of the state. She did not provide additional details.

Comments / 0

Community Policy