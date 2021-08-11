Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, MS

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Attala; Bolivar; Carroll; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clay; Copiah; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Jefferson; Kemper; Leake; Leflore; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Montgomery; Neshoba; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Sharkey; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Webster; Winston; Yazoo HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, south central and southwest Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Excessively hot and humid conditions may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Claiborne County, MS
County
Scott County, MS
City
Grenada, MS
County
Noxubee County, MS
County
Issaquena County, MS
County
Montgomery County, MS
County
Oktibbeha County, MS
City
Washington, MS
County
Franklin County, MS
County
Leflore County, MS
State
Mississippi State
County
Lowndes County, MS
County
Rankin County, MS
County
Warren County, MS
County
Kemper County, MS
County
Grenada County, MS
County
Hinds County, MS
County
Adams County, MS
County
Washington County, MS
County
Choctaw County, MS
County
Winston County, MS
County
Copiah County, MS
County
Humphreys County, MS
County
Webster County, MS
County
Yazoo County, MS
County
Bolivar County, MS
County
Lincoln County, MS
County
Neshoba County, MS
State
Washington State
County
Clay County, MS
City
Madison, MS
County
Leake County, MS
County
Madison County, MS
County
Carroll County, MS
County
Jefferson County, MS
County
Sunflower County, MS
County
Holmes County, MS
County
Attala County, MS
County
Sharkey County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Advisory#Copiah#Holmes Humphreys#Issaquena#Jefferson#Kemper#Leflore#Lincoln#Yazoo Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Years in the making, R. Kelly sex abuse trial gets underway

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B star R. Kelly is a predator who lured girls, boys and young women with his fame and dominated them physically, sexually and psychologically, a prosecutor said Wednesday, while a defense lawyer warned jurors they’ll have to sift through lies from accusers with agendas to find the truth.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
NBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
NBC News

More than 30 unaccounted for in North Carolina after flooding from Fred

RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 30 people were unaccounted for Wednesday in North Carolina after Tropical Depression Fred unleashed heavy rains and dangerous conditions. Allison Richmond with Haywood County Emergency Management confirmed that 35 people were missing in the western part of the state. She did not provide additional details.

Comments / 0

Community Policy