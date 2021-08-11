Cancel
Environment

Heat Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: District of Columbia HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values will range from around 100 degrees west of Interstate 95 to around 105 degrees near and east of Interstate 95. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions are possible with heat indices possibly ranging from around 105 degrees west of Interstate 95 to around 110 degrees near and east of Interstate 95. * WHERE...The Washington, Baltimore, and Fredericksburg areas, central and southern Maryland, northern Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Berks County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Berks, Lehigh by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 22:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Berks; Lehigh The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1016 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kutztown, Topton, Lyons, Claussville, and Schnecksville. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 41 and 49. Northeast Extension between mile markers 62 and 63. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cortland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 11:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Cortland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Tioughnioga River At Cortland affecting Cortland County. For the Tioughnioga River Basin...including Cortland...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Tioughnioga River At Cortland. * From late tonight to late Saturday morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 9.4 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Flooding leads to some closures along Kellogg Road to the south of Cortland.
Bedford County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, De Kalb, Rutherford, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 21:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Coffee; De Kalb; Rutherford; Warren The National Weather Service in Nashville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Bedford County in middle Tennessee Cannon County in middle Tennessee Coffee County in middle Tennessee Southwestern De Kalb County in middle Tennessee Rutherford County in middle Tennessee Western Warren County in middle Tennessee * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 907 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Shelbyville, Manchester, Smithville, Woodbury, Smyrna, Morrison, Wartrace, Bell Buckle, Auburntown, Centertown, Normandy, Bradyville, Beechgrove, Readyville, Christiana, Fosterville, Deason, Milton and Lascassas.
Mason County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 04:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Mason The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Athens County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Jackson County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Eastern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 448 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated numerous showers producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Athens, Wellston, Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Pomeroy, Mcarthur, Rio Grande, Albany, Rutland, Lake Hope State Park, Mason, Middleport, Hamden, Zaleski, Vinton, Wilkesville, Cheshire, Adamsville, Dyesville and Salem Center. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mesa County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Grand Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Grand Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of west central Colorado, including the following area, Grand Valley. * From Noon MDT today through Thursday evening. * A system moving across the region in addition to monsoon moisture will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
Columbia County, PAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Columbia, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Columbia; Sullivan The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Columbia County in central Pennsylvania Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 723 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jamison City, Waller, Central, Ricketts Glen State Park, Muncy Valley, Benton, Dushore, Laporte, Forksville and Eagles Mere. Additional rainfall of 1 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Sarasota County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 22:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1015 AM EDT. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .River levels remain elevated after the recent heavy rainfall. Typical summertime rains may keep rivers at or above flood stage for several more days. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 7.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 7.1 feet. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Trails, picnic areas, and parking lots at Myakka State Park flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.1 feet on 08/21/2002. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 7.1 Wed 9 pm 7.1 7.0 7.0 6.9 6.7
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 03:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 4:36 AM and.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, Maryland, Virginia and panhandle West Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Frederick MD, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore and Washington. In Virginia, Albemarle, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Clarke, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Frederick VA, Greene, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Orange, Page, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, Southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren and Western Loudoun. In panhandle West Virginia, Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan. * Through this evening. * Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms will affect the region through this evening. Tropical moisture will lead to potential precipitation rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Localized storm total rain amounts in excess of 3 inches are possible. The best chance for more widespread heavier rainfall will be during the day today. * Heavy rain over a short amount of time may result in rapid rises on streams and creeks and in urbanized and poor drainage areas.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 22:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1015 AM EDT. Target Area: Citrus The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .River levels remain elevated after the recent heavy rainfall. Typical summertime rains may keep rivers at or above flood stage for several more days. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder. * Until late Thursday night. * At 9:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 8.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.4 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Water approaches house foundations in Arrowhead subdivision. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.2 feet on 10/01/1988. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Withlacoochee SR 200 Holde 8.0 8.2 Wed 9 pm 8.0 7.7 7.4 7.1 6.7
Bucks County, PAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bucks; Lehigh; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey East Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania Eastern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania North Central Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 230 AM EDT. * At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. An additional 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain is possible. * Flooding of small streams and poor drainage areas is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, and Hope. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 60 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 5. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 3 and 8.
York County, PAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: York The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Central Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 1048 PM EDT, While the heavy rain has moved out of the area, flooding is ongoing across the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, Millersville, Red Lion, Mountville, Hallam, Wrightsville, Stewartstown, Windsor, Cross Roads, Yorkana, Brogue, Shenks Ferry, Safe Harbor, Sunnyburn, Susquehanna Trails, East Prospect, Washington Boro, Winterstown, Felton and Fawn Grove.
York County, PAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: York The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Central Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 1048 PM EDT, While the heavy rain has moved out of the area, flooding is ongoing across the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, Millersville, Red Lion, Mountville, Hallam, Wrightsville, Stewartstown, Windsor, Cross Roads, Yorkana, Brogue, Shenks Ferry, Safe Harbor, Sunnyburn, Susquehanna Trails, East Prospect, Washington Boro, Winterstown, Felton and Fawn Grove.
Lancaster County, PAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 22:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lancaster The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Northeastern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 100 AM EDT. * At 1059 PM EDT, The heaviest rainfall has ended, however flooding will continue. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lancaster, Ephrata, Lititz, Millersville, Willow Street, New Holland, East Petersburg, Akron, Leola, Paradise, Reamstown, Rothsville, Strasburg, Gap, Terre Hill, Churchtown, Bareville, Leacock, Smithville and Lampeter.
Wolfe County, KYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wolfe The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Wolfe County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 939 AM EDT, Heavy rain which fell last night has resulted in flooding along the Red River. Stamper Branch Road was reported to be impassible at 9:30 AM. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Hazel Green, Toliver, Gosneyville, Daysboro and Calaboose.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Lares by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 16:59:00 Expires: 2021-08-18 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adjuntas; Lares The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Adjuntas in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico * Until 500 PM AST. * At 359 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Adjuntas and Lares. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Steuben County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 22:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Steuben FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR ADDISON The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Steuben County in central New York * Until 400 AM EDT. * At 1028 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain in southern Steuben County. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Life-Threatening Flash flooding is already occurring. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Addison. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lindley, Addison, Woodhull, Jasper, Troupsburg, Erwins, Gang Mills and Pinnacle State Park. The Tuscarora Creek at Addison is at record levels and is threatening the town of Addison. Life-threatening dangerous flooding is on-going. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC
Iron County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iron, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 06:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Iron; Washington The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Iron County in southern Utah North Central Washington County in southwestern Utah * Until 1000 AM MDT. * At 602 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Ash Creek drainage. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the past 3 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Verkin, New Harmony, Toquerville, and Pintura. This includes the following streams and drainages Ash Creek, South Ash Creek, Wet Sandy, Taylor Creek, Locust Creek, Harmon Creek, Leap Creek, Virgin River and La Verkin Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 17:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: District of Columbia TORNADO WATCH 447 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MARYLAND ANNE ARUNDEL HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND CARROLL FREDERICK IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND CECIL IN NORTHERN MARYLAND BALTIMORE BALTIMORE CITY HARFORD IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA ARLINGTON CITY OF ALEXANDRIA CITY OF FAIRFAX CITY OF FALLS CHURCH CITY OF MANASSAS PARK FAIRFAX LOUDOUN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALEXANDRIA, ANNAPOLIS, ARLINGTON, ARNOLD, ASPEN HILL, BALLENGER CREEK, BALTIMORE, BEL AIR, BETHESDA, BOWIE, CAMP SPRINGS, CATONSVILLE, CHANTILLY, CLINTON, COLLEGE PARK, COLUMBIA, DUNDALK, EDGEWOOD, ELDERSBURG, ELKTON, ELLICOTT CITY, ESSEX, FAIRFAX, FALLS CHURCH, FALLSTON, FREDERICK, GAITHERSBURG, GERMANTOWN, GLEN BURNIE, GREENBELT, HAVRE DE GRACE, HERNDON, JOPPATOWNE, LAUREL, LEESBURG, MANASSAS PARK, MCLEAN, ODENTON, PARKVILLE, PIKESVILLE, POTOMAC, RANDALLSTOWN, RESTON, ROCKVILLE, SEVERN, SEVERNA PARK, SILVER SPRING, SOUTH GATE, STERLING, SUITLAND-SILVER HILL, TOWSON, WASHINGTON, AND WESTMINSTER.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 12:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Bush burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 1228 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sunflower, Punkin Center and Tonto Basin. This includes the following highways AZ Route 188 between mile markers 260 and 266. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 218 and 227. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

