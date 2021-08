Damage to approximately 100 vandalized headstones at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington on Tuesday night has been repaired. The Farmington Cemetery Association Board of Trustees said their cemetery crew went "above and beyond" in the heat to quickly correct nearly all the stones. A professional will be called in to reset and repair some headstones the crew could not and were left in place because of their age. Volunteers will not be needed to help and a scheduled "clean up day" on Saturday was canceled.