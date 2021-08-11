Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, De Kalb, Elkhart, Huntington, Kosciusko, Miami, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Elkhart; Huntington; Kosciusko; Miami; Noble; Wabash; Whitley The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Elkhart County in north central Indiana Northwestern Allen County in northeastern Indiana Wabash County in north central Indiana Noble County in northeastern Indiana Whitley County in northeastern Indiana Western De Kalb County in northeastern Indiana Huntington County in northeastern Indiana Eastern Kosciusko County in north central Indiana Central Miami County in north central Indiana * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 116 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Paris to Pierceton to near Mexico, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Wayne, Huntington, Warsaw, Peru, Wabash, Kendallville, Columbia City, Garrett, North Manchester, Winona Lake, Ligonier, Syracuse, Tri-lakes, Huntertown, Avilla, Albion, Churubusco, South Whitley, Milford and Rome City. This includes Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 300 and 312, and between mile markers 315 and 326. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH