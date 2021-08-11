EL PASO, Texas – A teenager has been arrested following what El Paso County Sheriff's deputies described on Wednesday as a drunken case of road rage in which he tried to strike a man with his car.

Joshua Anthony Moreno, 19, was being held on $26,000 bond in the El Paso County Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Driving While Intoxicated.

Deputies said the arrest stemmed from a road rage incident on Monday morning in the 14000 block of Antwerp Street in El Paso County.

Investigators indicated that Moreno's car struck a man's vehicle during the dispute - and when the man exited his vehicle, Moreno tried to hit him with his car.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene in response to a 911 call, Moreno clearly appeared to be drunk and was immediately arrested.

Authorities didn't indicate what led to the dispute between Moreno and the other driver, and a sheriff's incident report also didn't say whether that other driver suffered any serious injuries in the incident.

The post El Paso teen accused of drunk road rage, trying to hit man with car appeared first on KVIA .