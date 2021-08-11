Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. This storm is producing wind damage across northern Allegheny County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Butler; Indiana; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Southwestern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania Northeastern Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southern Armstrong County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 116 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Apollo, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Penn Hills, Monroeville, Greensburg, Jeannette, Vandergrift, Kittanning, Apollo, Plum, West Mifflin, Murrysville, Wilkinsburg, and New Kensington. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH