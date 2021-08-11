Cancel
Taylor County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Taylor by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and north central Wisconsin. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and north central Wisconsin. Target Area: Taylor The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Taylor County in north central Wisconsin * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1217 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Spirit to 8 miles northeast of Thorp, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Medford around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Wood Lake, Highway 13 And County Road M, The Taylor County Airport, Stetsonville, County Roads A And E, Highway M And Joe Martin Road and Esadore Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

