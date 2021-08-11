Cancel
Public Safety

New York Cops Bust '24-Hour Open-Air Drug Bazaar' Operating In Times Square

 8 days ago
Authorities in New York City have shut down a brazen drug ring operating in Times Square in broad daylight since December 2019. The suspects made hundreds of hand-to-hand drug deals, including selling crack cocaine to undercover police officers on dozens of occasions. Officials said that during an 11-day period, the suspects made over 650 sales of crack cocaine.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

