Rural & Migrant Ministry is opening its doors for the Liturgia Open House

Join local families, workers and allies for a wonderful evening celebrating the work and Mission of RMM in Western New York!. Liturgia Rural Worker Education Center, 7 Phelps Street, Lyons, NY 14489, August 13, 4:30-7:30 p.m.: Rural & Migrant Ministry, Inc. (RMM) invites you to join us for our Liturgia Open House on Friday, August 13 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Celebrating the people and programs of RMM, we look forward to welcoming local families, workers and allies for an evening of food and festivity. Join us in-person or virtually—the choice is yours! Programming will include youth theater and art, community speakers, children’s activities and more. Register for free today at bit.ly/LiturgiaOpenHouse2021.