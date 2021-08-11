Song Of The Day: Uncle Toasty — “The Butcher of Burundi”
On Their New Single, An Upstart Group Of Fort Worth Surf Punks Pay Sonic Respect To The Legend Of Gustave, The Man-Eating Crocodile Of Central Africa. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.www.centraltrack.com
Comments / 0