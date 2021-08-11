Song Of The Day: Uncle Toasty — “The Butcher of Burundi”

Drake wasn’t fronting one bit when he bragged that one of rap’s most influential artists, Lil Wayne, couldn’t have found a better successor on the time stamp “6PM In New York.” Like his mentor, the Canadian megastar is a behemoth artist when it comes to accolades. No matter what he drops, people eat it up each and every time. While the average person only sees his prime, he showed early signs of his star power far before he soared to mainstream heights with albums like Thank Me Later in 2010 and Take Care in 2011.