Song Of The Day: Uncle Toasty — “The Butcher of Burundi”

By Forrest Cook
 7 days ago
On Their New Single, An Upstart Group Of Fort Worth Surf Punks Pay Sonic Respect To The Legend Of Gustave, The Man-Eating Crocodile Of Central Africa. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

Since bursting onto the scene in 2012, Central Track has developed a Teflon reputation as a collection of writers, photographers, designers, humorists and provocateurs that voraciously covers the rich cultural landscape of the Dallas region, while showcasing the wonderful diversity and fascinating blend of high- and low-brow aesthetics that this city so uniquely boasts in its music, food, drink, nightlife, fashion, arts and related realms.

 https://www.centraltrack.com/
#Burundi#The Butcher#Crocodiles#Drums#Hall Oates#Central African#African Travel Magazine#Mean Motor Scooter
Song Of The Day: Nicholas Altobelli — “Bless Yer Heart”

The Dallas-Based Singer-Songwriter Turns Up The Volume And Finds Inspiration From A Popular Texas Colloquialism On One Of His New LP’s Standout Tracks. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CentralTrack

[Video Premiere] Song Of The Day: P.P. — “Great”

The Always-Clever Dallas Rapper Is Indeed Doing Great While Spitting Self-Effacing One-Liners And Affirmations On His Latest Infectious Single. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Partaker — “Last Of Us”

Four Years After Releasing Their Debut Album, The Dallas Post-Hardcore Band Drops A Deliciously Angsty Tease Off Its Upcoming Follow-Up. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
MusicPosted by
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Earl Hartley & Thrift Star — “Dream Crusher”

The First Single Off Of The Pearl Earl Lead Vocalist’s Solo EP Is A Dazzling And Knowing Warning Against Putting Too Much Stock Into Fortune Telling. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
